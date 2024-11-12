KG Montjane makes sensational return on court at tennis masters

South African wheelchair tennis supremo Kgothatso “KG” Montjane made her long-awaited sensational return to court at the 2024 NEC Wheelchair Tennis Masters in the Netherlands.

Montjane was in action against Aniek van Koot on Monday. This was for the first time since the tragic passing of her mother in September.

She won the singles match 6-3; 1-6; 6-1, and also participated in the doubles match with Japanese teammate Yui Kamiji, where they outclassed duo Wendi Schutte (Netherlands) and Germany’s Britta Wend 6-1; 6-0 on straight sets.

Mother’s death affected her mentally

The return of Montjane onto the tennis court is a bittersweet moment. This as the passing of her mother affected her mentally. It also resulted in her withdrawing from the Paris Paralympic Games, due to incredible challenge of mental health-related struggles.

Her mother’s passing also came at a time when she had just produced her historic victory at Wimbledon. She became the first black woman from South Africa to win the prestigious Wimbledon title.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make. But I know that it is the right one for my wellbeing,” Montjane said after withdrawing from the Paralympics.

“My mother’s passing has left me with an immense void, and I need to heal mentally. I am grateful for the support I’ve received from everyone. And I promise to return stronger and more determined than ever.”

On her Instagram post, Montjane said: “Grateful for the courage and strength to be back on court.”

Scooped top honours at the Feather Awards

Meanwhile, Montjane also won two top honours at South Africa’s Feather Awards last week. The three-time Grand Slam champion walked away with the Sports Personality and Role Model of the Year awards.

The 38-year-old is currently ranked third in the world in doubles and number eight in singles. Montjane will be back in action on Tuesday when she faces local Jiske Griffioen.

Meanwhile, another South African who is at the 2024 NEC Wheelchair Tennis Masters is Paralympic bronze medalist Donald Ramphadi.

Ramphadi, alongside teammate and compatriot Lucas Sithole, delivered SA’s first-ever Paralympic wheelchair tennis medal in Paris during their quad-doubles bronze medal match against Leandro Pena and Ymanitu Silva.

