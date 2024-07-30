Motsepe Foundation pumps millions into schools tournament

The Motsepe Foundation, in partnership with Sanlam, has announced a R32-million venture. The funds will go towards the Kay Motsepe Championship and the ABC Motsepe SA Schools Choral Eisteddfod.

The competition is the biggest of its kind in South Africa. Over 10,000 schools that will be taking part in the competition will receive prize money totalling R11, 750 000 annually.

The stage will be set for what promises to be outstanding school’s football, netball, and musical events from thousands of young talents across the country in a celebration of sportsmanship, leadership, and community spirit.

According to businessman and Caf president Patrice Motsepe, Sanlam’s involvement in the Kay Motsepe and the school’s choral clash underscores the commitment to youth empowerment and holistic long-term development.

More than just a sporting tournament

“The campaign represents far more than just a sporting tournament and a musical competition,” said Motsepe.

“It is a beacon of hope and opportunity for our nation’s youth. We are thrilled to be involved in such a spectacle. It offers a platform for students to not only showcase their athletic prowess and talent, but also to cultivate essential life skills. These are teamwork, discipline, and resilience.”

Said Sanlam CEO Bongani Madikiza: “At Sanlam, our purpose is to empower communities to be financially confident, secure, and prosperous. Furthermore, we believe in the transformative power of sport.

“Our partnership with the Motsepe Foundation …is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact. By helping the youth to develop the necessary skills to set them up for success once they leave the sports field for good.

“Sports, arts, and cultural activities are profound socio-economic catalysts that bring people together. They inspire our young people to dream and imagine a bigger life for themselves.”

Former Mamelodi Sundowns Captain Hlompho Kekana and former Spar Proteas player Tshina Mdau shared their experiences. They highlighted the importance of sports in personal and community development.

Empowering the youth and transforming lives

“We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support of our partners and stakeholders who share our vision. That of empowering the youth and transforming lives through these initiatives,” added Motsepe.

“Together, we are not only shaping the athletes and musicians of tomorrow. We are also cultivating leaders who will drive positive change in their communities.”

The campaign launches shortly before the Eisteddfod National Choir Clash. This will take place from 7 – 10 August in Gauteng. The Netball National Finals from 15 – 17 August in North West, and the Football National Finals in October.