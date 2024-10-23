Paul Adams heaps praise on Mlaba’s World Cup bowling heroics

Proteas Women bowling coach Paul Adams has heaped praise on star spinner Nonkululeko “Leftie” Mlaba following her impressive display at the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai.

Mlaba, 24, was one of the stand-out players for South Africa at the World Cup. She completed the tournament as the second-best wicket-taker. This with 12 scalps behind New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr – who took a total of 15 wickets.

Spin coach for the World Cup

The Kwazulu-Natal-born left-arm spinner was also included in the team of the tournament.

Adams, who is a former Proteas Men’s spinner, was roped in as a spin coach for the World Cup. He also doubled up as the “chief motivator” of the team, given his vast experience. And he worked closely with Mlaba, and brought the best out of her by taking her game to the next level.

Adams spoke to the media during a press conference at the Cricket SA headquarters in Melrose, Johannesburg. He opened up about some of their work and training behind the scenes.

“Yeah, I think with Lefty [Mlaba], it was about discussing situations that she can face. I always put it in her hands. Where she’s got to assess the batters and their strengths by giving her all the necessary tools,” Adams said.

Building morale

“And that was very important because she was receptive and understood what I was talking about. All of that comes with building a relationship, chatting with her [about personal stuff], and building that trust.

“First of all, the last few months were all about getting her back to where she has control of everything. Where she can say whether we will be going slower on this sort of surface or opposition. Or we’re going to mix it up and make sure you’re using your arm ball.

“So, all those things were all key, and the relationship with her and Wolfie [Seshnie Naidu]. Also massive understanding entry points in the T20 game. And where she’s going to be effective for the team to take wickets.”

