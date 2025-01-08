Proteas aiming for netball glory against Jamaica in Kingston

After concluding 2024 as the top-ranked team in Africa, the Spar Proteas aim to continue their success in the new year.

South Africa travelled to the Caribbean ahead of their three-match Test Margaret Beckford Sunshine series against in-form Jamaica in Kingston from January 18 to 25.

Jamaica recently moved into third spot on the world rankings, behind Australia and New Zealand, after beating England in a Test series.

The Proteas and the Jamaican Sunshine Girls have played each other 18 times, with South Africa winning three times — most notably in the Netball World Cup in Liverpool in 2019, where the South Africans won by 55 goals to 52, earning them a spot in the semifinals.

Coach Jenny van Dyk said the series against Jamaica is her biggest challenge by far since taking over the Proteas last year.

Humidity may be the problem

“It’s my biggest challenge since taking over as coach,” Van Dyk said.

“It’s always tough playing in the Caribbean, but I went to the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago in 2023, so I am used to that kind of atmosphere. The humidity may also be a problem.

“Our strategy will be to close the gap in the scoreline and then to go in hard, looking for the win.”

Assistant coach Zanele Mdodana, who was a member of the Proteas team that last played in Jamaica, said she is aware of the challenges that lie ahead of them in playing Jamaica at home.

“It’s tough to play Jamaica at home,” Mdodana said.

“They fill those arenas to capacity; they’ve got the dance, the song … Those spectators come out in full support of their team. But we made history when we went there under coach Elize Kotze and beat them.

“They’ve got a very vibrant team — dynamic and athletic. Most of their players play in Australia, so they have great international experience. But we want to be the best, so we need to play the best.”

Big ambitions

The matches in Jamaica will be played on January 18, 22, and 25 at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.

From Jamaica, the Proteas will travel to England to play in the Vitality Netball Nations Cup in February. The other teams participating are England, Uganda, and Malawi.

“We have big ambitions for the Nations Cup,” said Van Dyk.

“We want to force England to take us seriously and to play their best players against us. The gap between England, New Zealand, and Jamaica is very narrow and we want to show that we belong up there with them.”

