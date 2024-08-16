Proteas captain Chawane makes inclusivity top of her priority

The senior women’s netball team of South Africa is entering a new era, and among many other things, newly appointed Spar Proteas captain Khanyisa Chawane says that one of her main priorities will be to prioritise inclusivity in her leadership style.

Chawane was named the Proteas captain on Wednesday, taking over from the seasoned Bongiwe Msomi, who retired following the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Karla Pretorius was selected as the team’s vice-captain.

“As captain, I aim to foster a culture of inclusivity, excellence, teamwork, and resilience by making sure that everyone feels included in this group,” said Chawane.

Pledge to lead by example

“I aim to empower my teammates to reach their full potential and, together, achieve great success.

“I pledge to lead by example with a growth mindset and a commitment to continuous improvement. I strive to make our team a force to be reckoned with and to make South Africa proud on a global stage.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge and work with the coaches and teammates, and I’m looking forward to this new chapter and making South Africa proud.”

The 28-year-old mid-court maestro becomes the fifth player of colour to captain the senior netball national team after Martha Mosoahle-Samm, Simnikiwe Mdaka, Zanele Mdodana, and Msomi.

Mdodana, who is currently the assistant coach to Jenny van Dyk, battled to hold back her tears when Chawane was officially unveiled as captain.

Strong bond

“One of the things that touched me is that I have been there before, and seeing someone that I have journeyed with take up her rightful place makes me very emotional,” Mdodana said.

“I have known Khanyisa since she was a young player. I have watched her progress and mature into the woman that she is today.

“We have a very strong bond, even though I have never had an opportunity to coach her, but she trusts me, and we have spoken in length about her.

“She has to carry herself as a protea, so I am proud of her that she will be leading this group, and she has my full support.”

Chawane will lead her teammates for the first time in the upcoming 2024 Spar Challenge that is slated to be held at the Ellis Park Arena in October.

