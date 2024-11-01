Proteas too strong for Malawi in opening netball Test

Jenny van Dyk and Khanyisa Chawane launched their tenures as new head coach and captain of the Spar Proteas in finesse when they thrashed Malawi 68-31 on Thursday night.

South Africa and Malawi are currently competing in the Spar Challenge three-match Test series at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg.

The Proteas are now leading the series 1-0 and will look to seal the deal when they resume for the second test on Saturday afternoon. The game will get underway at 3pm.

Van Dyk started Nicholé Breedt in the usual wing position, with the up-and-coming star Kamogelo Maseko leading the line of attack.

Remarkable athleticism

Maseko was outstanding in her 23rd Test for the Spar Proteas, displaying remarkable athleticism while combining exceptionally well with eventual MVP Elmeré van der Berg in the shooting circle.

The first quarter proved to be the best for the Malawians, who scored 11 goals to South Africa’s 16.

The visitors, who have not played an international match since last year’s Netball World Cup in Cape Town, managed to maintain some of their momentum through to halftime.

However, the South Africans had opened the gap to 48-27 by the end of the second quarter.

The midcourt combination proved to be a far better one, with the Proteas stamping their authority in the second half.

They reached the end of the third quarter 48-27 up and then ran away with it in the fourth.

The Malawians simply ran out of steam in the final period as the South African defence put them under intense pressure, making it tough for the visitors to find their way into the circle and forcing them into mistakes.

The team is looking good

Ané Retief was handed her first Spar Proteas cap when she was brought on as goalkeeper with just under 10 minutes remaining in the match, while Owethu Ngubane came on as goal shooter five minutes later.

As the clock ticked down, the home side slotted in an incredible 14 unanswered goals before Malawi finally found the net for their final score of the match, which ended 68-31.

“Getting that win was really a great feeling,” Chawane said after the game.

“I’m proud of the team because it’s our first time stepping out, and having to perform like that is a big thing for us.

“Obviously, we won’t always be happy. There are always things to work on, but I’m happy with the groundwork that we’ve done. The team is looking good, and I’m proud of every one of them.”

