SA medal hopeful KG Montjane withdraws from Paralympics

Due to struggles with her mental health, wheelchair tennis star and medal contender Kgothatso Montjane has announced her withdrawal from the 2024 Paralympic Games.

The games are currently taking place in Paris.

Following the tragic passing of her mother just a week after her historic victory at Wimbledon, Montjane faced an incredible challenge that led to the decision.

Although Montjane’s decision to withdraw from the Paralympics was extremely difficult, she insisted in her statement that her mental health and wellbeing come first.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make, but I know that it is the right one for my wellbeing,” Montjane said.

“My mother’s passing has left me with an immense void, and I need to heal mentally. I am grateful for the support I’ve received from everyone, and I promise to return stronger and more determined than ever.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion’s withdrawal also coincides with her victory on Friday night in their opening-round double match at Roland Garros alongside Mariska Venter.

Significance of mental wellness

They were due for a quarterfinal clash against China’s Xiaohui Li and Zhenzhen Zhu.

In a 2023 Sunday World exclusive, Montjane, also affectionately known as “KG,” emphasised the significance of mental wellness for athletes.

“Mental health is very important to us as athletes and public figures,” she said.

“I am not surprised [seeing more athletes address mental health] because people think when you’re an athlete, it means you’re immune or don’t go through mental health issues. We are humans too.”

She continued: “So, that’s why it’s crucial for us to invest in sports psychology because it also helps one to navigate their own personal life.

“On top of the resources we get, we need to have more access to sports psychology because if you are mentally tough, then you will be more than capable of handling whatever challenge you may come across.”