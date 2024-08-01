Smith on the brink of becoming SA’s greatest ever Olympian

History beckons for Tatjana Smith as a podium finish in the 200m breaststroke final on Thursday night will make her the greatest ever Olympian in South Africa, ahead of Chad le Clos.

Following an impressive night inside the pool on Wednesday, Smith and teammate Kaylene Corbett booked their places in the final.

In the men’s 200-metre backstroke, Pieter Coetze did enough to cement his place in the final.

The trio will be beaming with confidence as they look to increase SA’s medal tally at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which currently sits at three, with one gold medal from Smith and two bronze medals from the Bok Sevens rugby team and mountain biker Alan Hatherly.

Smith only needs to be on the podium to be confirmed as the most decorated Olympian, as a medal will take her overall medal tally to four — three gold and a silver.

She will move ahead of Le Clos in terms of the weight of the medals, despite having the same number of medals.

The 27-year-old, who has previously won two gold medals as SA legend Penny Heyns and Caster Semenya, needs three gold medals to become a stand-alone competitor.

Favourite to win and defend title

Smith, who already has the 100-metre breaststroke gold in her bag, will undoubtedly be the favourite to win the 200-metre and defend her crown.

Meanwhile, Le Clos will only be participating in the 100-metre butterfly in Paris, and he will be in action in two heats on Friday at about 11am (SA time).

“We are getting a medal next year [2024]. I can’t promise anything, but we really are going to get a medal,” Le Clos said when speaking to Sunday World during the premiere of his documentary, Born Racer, in 2023.

“Do I believe I can win? Absolutely. We are going to get a medal for sure, and I can almost guarantee it 100%.

“But you know me, we are not just going for medals there; we are aiming for gold, and if we clip them in the chin, they are not getting up; that is the mentality we are going with.

“We are going for the jugular; we are swinging with everything we have, and if we get caught, we are not going to go down.

“But if I clip them with that right hand, I promise you now, I’m bringing that gold back to South Africa, and it’ll be the greatest comeback story in sports, that I can promise you.”

