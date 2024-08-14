Springboks stars to usher Dricus into the ring against Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis will defend his title against Israel Adesanya in Australia early on Sunday morning (about 6.30am South African time).

The highly anticipated battle will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth.

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth have been lined up to accompany the SA cagefighter into the ring.

However, as he enters the octagon ring with the Boks skyscrapers on either side of him, Du Plessis would not reveal the song’s title.

The Boks are in Australia for their United Rugby Championship (URC) against the Wallabies on Saturday morning.

Kolisi will get his rest and will not feature in the URC test match, while Etzebeth will start on the bench.

First title defence

Du Plessis shocked the world when he defeated Sean Strickland in Toronto in January, becoming the first South African to win a UFC championship.

His career stats stood at 21 wins and two losses when he claimed a split decision triumph over Strickland.

Following the full five rounds of action, it will be his first defence since his historic victory in Canada.

“We’ve been trying to get Eben and Siya to walk out with me, and it looks like it’s a done deal,” Du Plessis told the KFM Morning Breakfast show with Darren Simpson.

“They won’t be sitting in my corner, but they will walk out with me to the octagon. I can’t say what song I’m going to walk out to. That is a surprise.

“This works out perfectly for me. I’ll be fighting in Perth between noon and 1pm in the afternoon. So, it’s perfect for South Africans.”

The stars are aligning

He continued: “Because Perth is so far ahead, I’m fighting on Sunday, and the Springboks are playing on Saturday.

“All of them are going to be in the fight, and it’s going to be awesome. The Boks are playing; they are the pride of South Africa, and then I’m fighting, all on the same weekend. Talk about stars aligning.

“Once I put that South African flag around my shoulders, there is nothing in the world that can stop me.

“He [Adesanya] can knock me down, but he won’t knock me out, and he won’t keep me down.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content