Tatjana falls short in 200m breaststroke final and settles for silver

In what was a nail-biting Women’s 200m Breaststroke final, South African swimmer Tatjana Smith could only settle for a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday night.

Smith, who clocked 2:19:60, fought a good fight underwater but could only settle for the second position – inches behind the speedy Kate Douglass (2:19.24) of the United States.

Smith’s teammate Kaylene Corbett was miles away from clinching a podium finish as she ended up on number seven.

Despite Smith losing the race and not being able to defend her 200m crown, she is now SA’s greatest Olympian ever with two gold and two silver medals.

The 27-year-old was the first South African to win gold medals at two different Olympic Games in real-time.

She now adds to SA’s medal tally and takes it to four after she bagged the gold medal in the 100m breaststroke earlier this week.

Another South African who was in action in the Men’s 200m backstroke final was Pieter Coetze, who finished seventh. Coetze might have not won the race but set a new African record in the Men’s 200m backstroke with a time of 1:55:47.

This is a developing story…

