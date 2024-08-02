Team SA under pressure to deliver medals on track and field

The stage is set, and Team South Africa is primed to take the track and field by storm.

They have been handed the responsibility of bringing home medals and increasing the tally that other sports codes have already set.

Seven years have passed since track and field produced a medal, but with the calibre of talent in the nation, a medal is all but certain to be won this year.

Renowned athletes Akani Simbine and Prudence Sekgodisa, who will compete in the 100- and 800-metre races, respectively, will be the centre of attention not only in South Africa but also globally.

Sekgodisa will compete on Friday night in the women’s 800m round 1 race. The race will get under way at 7.54pm (SA time).

Simbine, on the other hand, is scheduled to compete in the men’s 100-metre preliminary round on Saturday morning.

This is before the major events of Sunday, which are the semi-finals and finals, for which he is anticipated to qualify.

Simbine’s scorching form

Although he has consistently competed in track and field in the 100-metre event, the 30-year-old sprinter has underachieved on the biggest stage.

He finished fifth in the 100-metre final at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and he improved even further to finish fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

It looks like Simbine could make it to the podium now, given his recent scorching form that he showed off before the Games.

“His [Simbine] racing is a lot different this year,” said legendary female sprinter Geraldine Pillay.

“He is married now; he is a dad, and there is a bit of stability in his life. I really do think that this is the year for Akani.

“He owes us a medal, and 2024 hopefully is the year when he brings back a medal.”

Prior to the Olympics in Paris, Simbine made no secret of his desire to be the world’s fastest man.

“The goal is to be the fastest man in the world, literally,” he said.

“And just prove to myself that what we’ve been dreaming of, working towards, and knocking on the door for is not just a dream but something that is achievable.”

Later in the week, Wayde van Niekerk, a seasoned competitor, will be competing on the track alongside teammates Lythe Pillay, Zakithi Nene, and others in the men’s 4×100- and 4×400-metre relay teams.

