Temba Bavuma ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh

Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh, as he continues his recovery from a left elbow injury.

Bavuma picked up the injury during the One Day International (ODI) series against Ireland last month.

The right-hander will not be match-ready when the second Test gets underway next week on Tuesday in Chattogram. This is despite the right-hander having made significant progress in his rehabilitation.

Aiden Markram will continue to lead the Proteas

In Bavuma’s absence, Aiden Markram, will continue to lead the Proteas. South Africa won the first Test by seven wickets after knocking off the victory target of 106 on Thursday. Bangladesh had been bowled out for 307 in their second innings.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took 6/46 in Bangladesh’s second innings. This to go with his first innings wicket haul of 3/26 to set up the win for the visitors.

Rabada also went past the 300-Test wicket mark in the Test and became the sixth South African to achieve the feat.

“KG Rabada has been absolutely amazing to watch. And the way he got his 300 wickets, with stumps flying out of the ground is difficult. So I really enjoyed that one,” said Proteas Women spin bowling coach Paul Adams.

“I have seen KG now since he came out of that under-19 system. And just see how he went about it, reaching it faster [the achievement] with fewer balls bowled to get the 300. This …is a massive achievement, and we really got to celebrate that as South Africans.”

Proteas Test squad against Bangladesh

Aiden Markram (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), David Bedingham (World Sports Betting Western Province). Matthew Breetzke (Dafabet Warriors), Dewald Brevis (Momentum Multiply Titans). Tony de Zorzi (World Sports Betting Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins). Wiaan Mulder (DP World Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Dafabet Warriors), Lungi Ngid (Momentum Multiply Titans). Dane Paterson and (World Sports Betting Western Province). Dane Piedt (Knights), Kagiso Rabada (DP World Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors). Ryan Rickelton (DP World Lions), and Kyle Verreynne (World Sports Betting Western Province).

Test Series (times local)

21 – 25 October at 10:00

South Africa beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets – Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

29 October – 02 November at 10:00

Bangladesh vs South Africa – Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram