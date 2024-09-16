The men, and woman, behind the all-conquering Bok mean machine 

Springboks’ physiotherapist Rene Naylor gives meaning to the adage “behind every successful man, there is a strong woman.”

Naylor is what you may call the secret weapon of the team, as she makes sure that the entire team is always fit, healthy and in good shape before gearing up for war.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus carries a strong technical team behind him that has helped orchestrate the downfall of the All Blacks and dominance in world rugby.

South Africa is currently the reigning back-to-back Rugby World Cup Champions of 2019 and last year.

Erasmus is known to be the catalyst and mastermind behind Springbok’s recent success. However, without taking anything away from him, there are astute men and women behind him, who ensure that his master plans come to life.

Ahead of the Boks’ penultimate Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash against Argentina this coming Saturday, Sunday World looks at the current Springbok technical team led by Erasmus:

Rassie Erasmus (Head coach)

Erasmus, who was the Springbok head coach in 2019 and was director of rugby at the recent 2023 Rugby World Cup triumph in France, returned to the hot seat early this year.

He took over from Jacques Nienaber, who left his post to join Leinster in Ireland.

Erasmus could not have asked for a better comeback, as the Boks did not only regain the Freedom Cup in Cape Town last week but beat their greatest foe New Zealand in four straight Test matches for the first time since 1949.

Mzwandile Stick (Assistant coach)

Seen as the Bok’s future coach by many staunch rugby fans and some former players, Mzwandile Stick has been an integral figure in Erasmus’ technical team that won consecutive Rugby World Cup titles and made history by lifting the Webb Ellis trophy a record fourth time.

Deon Davids (Assistant coach)

Like Stick, Davids has been a vital member of the Springbok coaching staff that has helped build this formidable rugby force.

Davids saw his contract extended midway through 2023 until the conclusion of the upcoming 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Rene Naylor (Physiotherapist)

Before the recent World Cup semi-final against England, the English media accused Naylor of employing “dark arts”, after she was seen “screaming and yelling” instructions at the players while standing metres away on their try line.

Naylor has been with the Springboks since 2008.

Daan Human (Scrum coach)

The Springboks arguably have the most powerful and monstrous scrum in the world, and Daan Human is the man behind it.

The “bomb squad” made headlines in France as no team could handle them whenever it was scrum time.

When you think of the bomb squad, you think of Kwagga Smith, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Steven Kitshoff, and Frans Malherbe, among others.

Other two new members that complete the Boks technical staff are former Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery, who will take charge of the team’s defence, and former All Blacks flyhalf Tony Brown, who is focusing on attack.

