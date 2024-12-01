More Sports

Young brigade to shine at the Spar Netball Championships

By Sunday World
Young brigade to shine at the Spar Netball Championships
Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane says the emergence of so many teams is a testament that netball continues to grow.

As the curtain comes down on what has been a scintillating 2024 netball calendar, this year’s edition of the Spar National Championships promises to be a swashbuckling adventure in Johannesburg.

The annual tournament, which is slated for December 1-7 at the Ellis Park netball courts, is Netball South Africa’s (NSA) flagship’s event that attracts the crème de la crème of the game.


This year’s tournament comes against the backdrop of the Spar Challenge and Varsity Netball championships.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.