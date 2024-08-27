Old Buc Tinkler stands in way of Pirates’ march to hat-trick

After Friday’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Disciples FC, Orlando Pirates will want to enhance and consolidate their intention of becoming cup kings by winning the MTN8 trophy for the third season in a row.

The Buccaneers will face Cape Town City in the first leg of their semifinal tie in the Mother City on Tuesday. The second leg will be played in Soweto on Saturday.

For two consecutive seasons, and under the tutelage of Jose Riveiro, the Buccaneers have claimed ownership to the Wafa Wafa trophy.

In 2022, the team defeated AmaZulu 1-0 in the final and last year, they defended the trophy after a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns via penalty kicks. Both finals were staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Against City, Bucs will face their former coach Eric Tinkler, who is really weaving his magic and quietly turning the Citizens into a formidable outfit. Tinkler is an old hand, and he knows the danger that is lurking ahead.

“We are playing against a big club, a team that has won this competition in the last couple of seasons,” said Tinkler. “But we are going to play with a lot of confidence, self-belief and without fear. So far, the players are looking at this big opportunity to get to the final.

“We’ve had a couple of injuries, with Lorenzo Gordinho breaking his nose against Sekhukhune, which puts him in doubt. Pirates get massive support everywhere they play, but on a personal note, a full stadium makes you raise your game to another level. Home ground is not a factor. Away goals count, so you have to keep a clean sheet at home to give yourself a chance when you play away games,” Tinkler said.

“Pirates have a massive squad, and their preparations have been exceptional but we also saw them draw against a team from Madagascar, so they have weaknesses. We do not need to motivate our players a lot – the players know the qualities.

“It is about us being brave and take the game to them. We did a good job with the players we brought this season. We have more depth,” he said.

