Proteas T-20 against Ireland about redemption

By Sunday World
Proteas T-20 Series
Ahead of the Ireland T20 double-header, skipper Aiden Markram says they will not allow the widespread criticism to get to them. / Getty Images

At the back of a disappointing One Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates last week, the Proteas will hope to rise from the ashes and bring back the fire when they take to the crease against Ireland in the second T20 match this evening.

The first T20 match between South Africa and Ireland took place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

