Prudence Sekgodiso eyes gold at the Olympics

When Prudence Sekgodiso took to the track for the qualification of the grand finale of the 800m race at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday evening, she had butterflies in her stomach. The race was a grueling test of character.

Back home in the dusty village of Midinyeni, Ga-Sekgota in Limpopo, her family was on tenterhooks.

In a split second, Sekgodiso was in a calm demeanour, and in 1:57.57 she raced in spectacular fashion, tailing world No.1 Keely Hodgkingson at the Stade de France to finish second in the semis.

Sekgodiso’s semifinal finish at the Olympics was a significant turn-around from the world championships in Budapest last year when she crashed out of the semifinals after falling behind early in the second lap.

Injured during a race

Ahead of the semifinals, Sekgodiso, who had blood on her right shin after getting spiked during the race, got herself into the front bunch and was fourth after the first 400 m.

When Hodgkinson pushed ahead, the 22-year-old South African followed her, and by the time she hit the home straight she had a healthy lead on the nearest rivals behind her.

Sekgodiso was justifiably on cloud nine after the race, reiterating that she is optimistic for the final, her first at a the Olympics.

“I can’t wait for tomorrow’s final. I’m just going to go rest, you know, try to sleep” an emotional Sekgodiso shouted.

The daughter of a security guard at one of the big retail stores in Limpopo will be flying the South African flag, buoyant to break the glass ceiling.

Family crossing fingers

Apart from the hordes of athletic devotees who will be glued to the screens, it will be her family who will be crossing their fingers, hoping that she becomes the first to cross the finish line.

Her aunt, Francina said her niece had hardly disappointed them since she cut her athletic teeth during her formative years at Midinyeni primary school.

“My niece is a natural born winner and she does that with great aplomb and sheer determination. For many years, she has won major international races and we are confident that she will return home with gold medal.

“It will be a great achievement for the family to have a world N0.1 amongst us but any position she obtains at this point will be greatly appreciated. She knows by now that she is a national treasure and will not let down the people of her country.”

The South African middle-distance runner, who specialises in the 800m, was the gold medalist in the 800m at the 2019 African U/18 Championships and a five-time South African winner in the 1500m and 800m.

Sekgodiso earned her first international medal at the 20218 African Youth Games, winning a bronze in the 800m behind gold medalist Hirut Meshesha.

Her bulging silverware cabinet at her rural home bears testimony to an athletic icon who has fared pretty well the African Youth Games, the Youth Olympics, World Cross Country Championships, African Championships, World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

Sekgodiso’s family and many South Africans will glued to the screen, watching the finals on Monday at 9.47pm.

