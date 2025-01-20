SA20 back for its third megabucks season 

The exhilarating and action-packed Betway SA20 is back with a bang, as the lucrative megabucks T20 cricket tournament is deep in its third season.

The SA20 is arguably the second-best T20 cricket league after the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is famous for big-hitting, exciting fan experience, one-hand catches and drafting some of the best local and international stars.

Even South Africa’s next crop of rising stars will be in the spotlight as the rookie draft picked up from where it left off last season.

Kwena Maphaka of the Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town’s Dewald Brevis are probably two of the exciting youngsters who will be primed to shine this season.

Meanwhile, two-time defending champions Eastern Cape Sunrisers had their worst start to the season, as they lost their three opening matches. They did, however, register their first win against Durban Super Giants on Friday night.

The competition is now in the midway point of the group stages and the Sunrisers have very little room left for error if they are to make the playoffs in their quest to defend their title for a third consecutive time. They are currently bottom of the table.

Even under these worrisome circumstances, Sunrisers assistant coach Russell Domingo is still confident that they still have time to catch up.

“We know we haven’t played well in our last three games and we’re going to have to make our own luck. We can’t rely on anything else to help us.

“We need to do the basics better. There are seven games to go; it’s a long competition, and hopefully, we’ll find something soon.

“We also didn’t start well in seasons one and two but we found a way. Hopefully, it will happen again now, and we’ll get some confidence back.”

The Eastern Cape side will be in action against the Super Giants again this afternoon at St George’s Oval.