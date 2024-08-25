After 25 years, Khune to play a new role at Amakhosi 

Itumeleng Khune will be swapping his goalkeeper gloves for swanky marketing suits and ties.

The former Bafana Bafana number one goalkeeper is at the crossroads of his career as he is no longer on the playing personnel at Amakhosi after the club made it clear that last season was his last as captain of the glamour club.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content