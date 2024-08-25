Soccer

After 25 years, Khune to play a new role at Amakhosi 

By Kgomotso Mokoena
Khune
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 13: Itumeleng Khune, captain of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on January 13, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Itumeleng Khune will be swapping his goalkeeper gloves for swanky marketing suits and ties.  

The former Bafana Bafana number one goalkeeper is at the crossroads of his career as he is no longer on the playing personnel at Amakhosi after the club made it clear that last season was his last as captain of the glamour club. 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.