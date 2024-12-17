All frustrated Nabi wants for Xmas are quality players

Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is hoping that he can go into the market to beef up his team with quality players in the looming transfer window.

This is after Amakhosi survived a major scare when they equalised in the last seconds of the referees’ optional time against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Monday. The long-suffering Chiefs supporters celebrated the 1-1draw like it was a victory. Ranga Chivaviro had equalised to break the hearts of Galaxy players, who slumped to the turf at the sound of the final whistle.

Amakhosi are without a victory in three games

Chiefs have now gone three matches without victory. So are sitting precariously outside the Top 8 at number nine in the Betway Premiership standings. They have not won a single match in their last four. In their nine matches, they collected 12 points from three wins and as many draws. Nabi will get more time to work on his players with the club enjoying a long, 12-day break. Their next match is only on December 29 against Chippa United.

“We have to bring in players at the level of Kaizer Chiefs. The perfect gift for Christmas would be players that can strengthen the team. We feel that we’ll do everything we can with what we have to get better results,” Nabi told Supersport after the game.

“We feel we didn’t start well. In the first 20 minutes, we were losing the ball, and our passes were misplaced. Galaxy won all the battles. We tried to adjust the team tactically and we came back looking good. We conceded from a set piece when we were starting to come back into the game with more control and commitment.

“In the second half we tried to push forward and we missed many opportunities to score a goal. Ultimately, we tried everything to put more power and take risks. We will continue to work hard and strengthen the team. We feel like with our forward players, we have the same kinds of players, players who like to dribble, but we lack a bit of power and players who can shoot and make decisions. It’s true that we need to get those kinds of players.”

