AmaZulu beef up squad after signing PSL big guns

Struggling PSL side AmaZulu beefed up their team after they captured the signature of former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu and Sandile Mthethwa from Orlando Pirates.

The KZN club, that is struggling for some breathing air in the Betway Premiership, is sitting on number 13 on the log table. On Tuesday night, they officially announced the capture of the 27-year-old, versatile defender Mthethwa and experienced central midfielder Zungu, 32, ahead of the second round of the league campaign. Out of eight matches so far this season, Usuthu has only won three and lost five, hence they needed some reinforcements in the form of Zungu and Mthethwa.

Zungu was unceremoniously dumped by Sundowns at the time he was settling back into the club’s playing system. He had stints Europe where he played for teams like Vitoria de Guimaraes in Portugal, Amiens (France) and also Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

After being discarded by the Brazilians, he tried his luck in Morocco at Wydad Athletic where his former coach, Rulani Mokwena is the head coach, but he could not impress. Zungu is also a former Bafana Bafana international.

Reads a statement from Usuthu: “Both players join Usuthu on permanent deals as free agents following successful medicals. The pair were warmly welcomed by club President Sandile Zungu at the AmaZulu Fan Experience on Tuesday afternoon. Hailing from Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Mthethwa joins AmaZulu after his recent stint with Orlando Pirates,” says the statement.

The lanky defender, Mthethwa, expressed his desire and determination to leave a legacy at Usuthu: “I will do everything within my power to make my mark in the history of AmaZulu, lift my family name, and help the club return to the top four,” Mthethwa told the club’s website.

He further shared his gratitude to the club for their long-standing interest in bringing him on board. “I’m thankful to AmaZulu for believing in me. I’ve heard there were previous attempts to sign me, and now that I’m here, I want to show my appreciation through hard work on the pitch. This club is close to my heart—it’s just two hours away from my hometown, Empangeni – so I feel at home already. I know the journey ahead won’t be easy, but I promise to give my all for this badge,” he added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content