Ambitious Chiefs land the signature of Angolan international

Kaizer Chiefs are quietly going on about their business of beefing up the squad ahead of the new Betway Premiership season.

While other clubs are engaged in the MTN8 tournament, Amakhosi have been busy in the transfer market.

The Soweto giants have reinforced their squad with the signing of Angolan international Inacio Miguel.

Miguel joins the Glamour Boys after a stint with Petro de Luanda, one of the biggest clubs in his homeland.

The 28-year-old centre-back arrived in South Africa this week and underwent his medical before signing a three-year deal with Amakhosi.

The Chiefs new coach, Nasreddine Nabi and his technical team are on a mission to turn the fortunes of the club around.

The Chiefs have now gone nine years without winning a trophy, and Nabi has been given the mammoth task of bringing back the glory days.

Fifth addition to the squad

Miguel, the first Angolan international to sign for the Chiefs’ senior team, is the fifth addition to the squad during the current transfer window.

He joins Rushwin Dortley, Fiacre Ntwari, Bongani Sam, and Gaston Sirino, who all arrived in the last few weeks.

The Portuguese-born defender was an integral part of the Petro de Luanda team that participated in the CAF Champions League and won Angola’s domestic league title last season.

He has also appeared five times in the Angola national team colours.

“We are happy to have a player of Inacio Miguel’s calibre join our team,” sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr told the club’s website.

“We’ve watched him and believe his experience, skill, and passion for the game embody the spirit of the Kaizer Chiefs and will add a lot of positives to the team.

“We believe that he will contribute significantly with his talent, and we are looking forward to working with him as he writes another chapter of his career in South Africa.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content