Anxious times as Nabi gets first trophy assignment underway

The true test of Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach Nasreddine Nabi’s character will begin this weekend when he guides Amakhosi in their attempt to snap a nine-year trophy drought in the Carling Knockout Cup round of 16.

Amakhosi will play SuperSport United in the opening round of the Fak’ uGesi Cup at Polokwane’s Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The match kicks off at 8pm on Saturday.

After their worst-ever Premier Soccer League (PSL) finish, the Chiefs missed out on the MTN8 competition, so this will be their first competitive cup tournament.

Following a season of hardship and subpar performance, the Glamour Boys could only finish on number 10 on the log.

Optimism and faith

The Chiefs have had a promising start to the Betway Premiership under Nabi, and the team has made significant progress, which has led to their hordes of ardent supporters flocking back to support their team.

Due to their inability to win at least one major trophy in the past nine years, the Chiefs, the most decorated team in South African football, have become a laughing stock.

However, optimism and faith that things will improve this season have returned with the arrival of Nabi and his technical staff.

So, it will be interesting to see what Nabi has planned for the tricky SuperSport United and their coach Gavin Hunt.

The significance and magnitude of a successful outcome in Polokwane are not lost on Nabi. They will need to get off to a strong start because the fans only want a trophy.

A defeat will greatly infuriate the Chiefs supporters.

After losing in the first round last season, Amakhosi has a chance to turn things around in the 16-team competition.

Sirino/Chavaviro combination

The team is determined to improve on their performance from the previous year in this season’s second domestic cup competition.

The Chiefs’ recent victories over their rivals will give them motivation.

When they play United, they will be hoping that Gaston Sirino, who joined the Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns, will maintain his impressive performance.

The combination of Sirino and the powerful Ranga Chivaviro, who is proving to be a nuisance for PSL defenders, is something Nabi will be eager to perfect.

This is the Chiefs’ third away game of the season, and the Amakhosi family is encouraged by the team’s prior road victories, including their victory in the Cufa Cup in Bloemfontein this past weekend.

The players are ready to maintain this momentum going into the next games, starting with the match against Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

