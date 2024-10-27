Soccer

Arsenal take aim at high-flying Reds in title chase

By Sunday World
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is facing an increasing list of injuries and the suspension of star centre-back William Saliba. / File Picture

Following their surprise 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways and come out guns blazing when they host Liverpool in the English Premier League at the Emirates Stadium at 6:30pm today.

The showdown between the Gunners and the Reds is arguably the biggest game of the season so far, as it will see two teams that will be hoping to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

It doesn’t get any more difficult for Arsenal than facing a red-hot Liverpool side that has won seven league games and is coming fresh off a 2-1 win over Chelsea last weekend.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.