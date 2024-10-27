Arsenal take aim at high-flying Reds in title chase

Following their surprise 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways and come out guns blazing when they host Liverpool in the English Premier League at the Emirates Stadium at 6:30pm today.

The showdown between the Gunners and the Reds is arguably the biggest game of the season so far, as it will see two teams that will be hoping to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

It doesn’t get any more difficult for Arsenal than facing a red-hot Liverpool side that has won seven league games and is coming fresh off a 2-1 win over Chelsea last weekend.

