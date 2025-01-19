Ba Bina Noko may inflict more pain on Amakhosi

During their halcyon days, if one mentioned Kaizer Chiefs as the underdogs against a team like Sekhukhune United, they would be told they needed to get their head examined.

This is how bad things have turned out in recent years at Amakhosi, the most successful club in SA football history.

This afternoon, Chiefs go into their Betway Premiership encounter against Ba Bina Noko at the Moses Mabhida Stadium as the underdogs.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

