Bafana coach Broos will be happy with Mailula’s Wydad move

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will be elated at the news that former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula has joined Morocco’s Wydad Athletic on loan for one season.

Mailula will reunite with his former coach Rulani Mokwena at Wydad in Casablanca after he struggled for some game time at his club Toronto FC in the MLS in north America.

The young Mailula was hot property when he left Sundowns, scoring goals like it was going out of fashion. But he found competition very tough in Toronto and he could not break into the starting line-up. As a result, his career went backwards, and he lost his place in the Bafana Bafana set up.

He also missed out on the 2024 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. This where Broos’ Bafana side finished third and won a bronze medal after an impressive showing.

Earned two international caps with Bafana

When he moved to Canada, Mailula had scored 16 goals and five assists in 32 matches across all competitions for Sundowns. Internationally, Mailula has earned two caps with Bafana.

“Mailula’s move to North America came too soon and it was not to the right club. You don’t have to blame him for that, you have to blame the agent. …As an agent, when he goes there it will be difficult. And it would have been better that he stayed at Sundowns and played Champions League again. To get the experience and maybe make the move, in one or two years,” said Broos after the Afcon.

“When you let him go to Toronto FC where you know there are two Italian internationals [Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne] and there is also Canadian international Deandre Kerr, [it’s not advisable].

“You let a young player like that who has 15 games’ experience in the PSL [go to that club]. That is not the right choice. Mailula is not playing, he will not play. And you will see that even in the next months as competition finishes in America,” Broos added.

Toronto FC statement

On Wednesday, Toronto FC released a statement. “… announced today that the club has sent Mailula on loan to Moroccan club Wydad Athletic in Morocco’s Botola Pro League until July 31, 2025. Wydad AC will have the option to exercise a permanent transfer for Mailula at the end of this loan period,” reads the statement from Toronto.

Mailula, 23, made a combined eight appearances. He scored two goals and recorded one assist across all competitions (MLS regular season and Canadian Championship). This since signing with the Reds on July 28 2023.

The forward registered his first goal for the club against Simcoe County Rovers. This was in the first round of the 2024 Canadian Championship on April 24 this year.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content