Bafana coach excited about the team’s upwards trajectory 

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is very proud of the progress that the South African senior national team has made since he took over the job in 2021. Broos, who was recently approached by the Tunisia football federation, has turned the fortunes of Bafana Bafana around.

Bafana won a bronze medal at this year’s Afcon and Broos and his skipper, Ronwen Williams were nominated for the CAF Awards. Broos for Coach of the Year and Williams for Player of the Year Top awards. Bafana were nominated for National Team of the Year.

Said a happy Broos on Safa Media Whatsapp group: “The only thing I can say is that it makes me proud. When you look at what we have done in the past two-years in terms of results, you can tell everybody is happy. There’s a positive environment and atmosphere around this team. When I came here, there was nothing positive, so we changed a lot. The coach of Morocco came to me after beating Morocco, he said ‘you don’t play anymore like South Africa’ – that was a nice criticism from a colleague, so that means we have changed something.’’

“We had to change something, it is good on the technical side. I see even when I watch the PSL, and that was missing. So what we missed is power and direct game and that is what we got to introduce. And even the game against Mali, we lost because of the lack of power. We told the players, that guys, if we keep playing this way, we will not succeed. You see how we play now the ball is going forward,’’ he added.

Bafana’s next fixture will be in March when they resume their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers with an assignment against Lesotho. SA are occupying position two in Group C, with Rwanda leading the charts after four matches.

