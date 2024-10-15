Bafana still on track for Afcon qualification despite draw in Congo

Bafana Bafana will now need two points from their final two games against Uganda and South Sudan to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in Morocco.

On Tuesday night, Hugo Broos’ men squandered a beautiful chance to wrap it up and to book their place in the tournament. This after a lousy 1-1 draw against Congo Brazzaville, whom they walloped 5-0 in Gqeberha last week.

South Africa is occupying second position on Group K with 8 points after four matches. While Uganda is topping the charts with 10 points. Uganda have already qualified for next year’s spectacle in Morocco.

This means that Bafana now have to get two points against Uganda (away). And in their home assignment against South Sudan, to book their flights to Morocco. This should not be too difficult to achieve.

Elias Mokwana’s opening score

Elias Mokwana opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a tap-in from close range. That was after Congo goalkeeper Henri Maffoumbi had parried the ball back onto his path. This was after a delightful pass from Aubrey Modiba on the left.

In the 40th minute, Bafana suffered a major loss. This was when they lost influential midfielder and dribbling wizard Themba “Mshishi” Zwane. He was carried off on a stretcher after an injury. It was Bafana’s second serious injury in this two-match series after Lyle Foster was hurt in the first leg in Gqeberha.

Zwane was replaced by the equally able Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates. But the fan-favourite did not live up to expectations and had a mundane game.

As the halftime approached, South Africa was living dangerously, and invited the home side to come at them with vigour. Mons Bassouamina’s goal was disallowed by the referee. This after his linesman had ruled for offsides. And much to the chagrin of their technical team and the supporters, who threw missiles onto the pitch. The Congolese equalised via the boot of Bassouamina on the stroke of halftime.

Congolese took over the driving seat

In the opening stages of the second stanza, Bafana were nowhere to be seen. This as the Congolese took over the driving seat. They limited Broos’ men from going forward and forced them to defend on the backfoot. Sensing a defeat, the South African midfield, led by Teboho Mokoena and Mothusi Aubaas, started taking responsibility. And they kept their opponents at bay and from playing.

As the clock ticked, the home side became more dangerous in search of a winning goal to crack open the group. But it was not to be as both teams settled for a draw.

