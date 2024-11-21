Banyana coach Desiree Ellis getting her flowers while still alive

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was inducted into the South African Hall of Fame at a glitzy function in Joburg on Wednesday night .

The induction is the latest accolade for the revered Women’s Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach – who led the South African senior women’s national team to the continental title in 2022 in Morocco. She has received several other awards in 2024 alone.

Among the greats

Ellis was inducted alongside several figures from South African football. She said being recognised along with distinguished football legends was very special.

The inductees included legends such as former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba, ex-Bafana captains Neil Tovey and Lucas Radebe, the legendary Patrick “Ace” Ntsoelengoe, Jomo Sono and Nelson “Teenage” Dladla.

“To listen to their stories was absolutely amazing and incredible, and many people in the room could relate to that. I just need to thank a lot of people who were part of my journey because without their contribution, I wouldn’t be standing where I am,” Ellis said on the Safa media group

“A special mention, of course, must go to the Banyana Banyana players, the staff, the South African Football Association (Safa) and [team sponsors] Sasol. I don’t work in isolation.”

“I think it’s through their fantastic efforts that I’m able to stand up there. And also, a big thank you to everyone out there that works in women’s sport and women’s football because we all know the challenges we face. But through all of that, we’re still able to perform on the international arena.”

An incredible ambassador of SA football

Safa president Danny Jordaan congratulated Ellis and said her star kept shining brighter.

“Desiree has been an incredible ambassador for South African football, and it is amazing and special to see her being recognised for her tireless effort and dedication to the game. Congratulations, coach Desiree,” he said.

Ellis said: “We can only get better and bigger from here onwards. Thank you to everyone. There are too many to mention, but thank you to everyone who’s been part of my journey. As they say, we’re not done yet. A special mention to my family, who have always been there, always supporting from afar. I want to say ‘thank you’ to them.”

