Banyana preparing to defend Wafcon title on two fronts

Banyana Banyana, the defending champions of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), are starting their arduous title defence with a two-pronged strategy.

Two Banyana teams have been put together for the friendly international matches between England and Denmark in Europe.

On Tuesday, another young team began playing in the Cosafa Cup in Gqeberha. This is to expand the pool of players in preparation for the July Wafcon in Morocco.

Former Banyana player Maud Khumalo will coach the Cosafa Championship team, while coach Desiree Ellis will lead the team that departed for Europe on Monday.

On Friday, Ellis’ team will play Denmark at Aalborg Stadium before locking horns with England on Tuesday.

Regulars Bongeka Gamede, Noko Matlou, and Jermaine Seoposenwe were among the notable absent players from Ellis’ comparatively strong squad.

Captain Refiloe Jane is presently recovering from an injury that has kept her out of action.

Defending the title will be hard

“We needed to make sure that we have a very competitive team and hungry players because you can’t just win it and not want to go and defend it,” Ellis told Sunday World last week.

“And we all know that defending is going to be much more difficult, so we are going to need the right mindset, everyone in top shape, top conditioning, and all the preparations.

“So, the next couple of months will be key for us.”

Khumalo’s team defeated Namibia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday as they got their 2024 Cosafa Championship campaign underway.

They will be hoping to add to their record of seven wins in the regional event and reclaim their title in this year’s tournament after three years without success.

Khumalo acknowledged the significance of winning the opening match, saying: “To be honest with you, we are in a relaxed mood, in the right set of mind, in a sense that we know it is match day minus one.”

“We know that we have a few hours to play our first game of the tournament, which is very crucial. In this camp, everybody is ready; everybody is relaxed and focused.”