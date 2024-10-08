Broos gunning for victory at home and away against Congolese

As Bafana Bafana resumes their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville in Group K, coach Hugo Broos says he wants to see the real South Africa.

On Friday night, Bafana will play their first match against Congo at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

The following Tuesday, they will travel to central Africa for the second leg of the match.

Despite not losing their opening two games against Uganda and South Sudan last month, Bafana did not perform convincingly in either of those matches.

They needed a last-minute goal from Thalente Mbatha to force a 2-2 draw with Uganda.

Mbatha’s stoppage-time goal gave the team maximum points away from home in their 3-2 victory over the Sudanese.

Broos wants all six points

Broos said that he wants to see the real Bafana against Congo and that he wants nothing less than a victory in both games.

“I want six points [in the two games] and to see the real South Africa against Congo because we didn’t see the real South Africa in our last two games,” Broos said during a press conference in Gqeberha on Monday.

“I was not happy with the performance, but I was happy with the result. I was a little bit less happy about the result against Uganda because I wanted to win that game.

“You know it’s a little bit normal the way that things have happened in the last two years — where we started well by playing good football, qualifying for Afcon, and winning the bronze medal.

“But now, there is a bit of pressure of having to maintain that level, but we must make sure that it doesn’t become a problem.

“We must show the confidence and dominate games again, and I am sure that we can get the six points in these two matches.”

Update on injuries

The Belgian tactician, meanwhile, gave a last-minute personnel update to his squad and began the press conference with an update on injuries.

“Thalente will not be with us … he has a knee injury. [Patrick] Maswanganyi had a scan, but nothing was seen on it. But it’s a little bit of a pity that Thalente is not here.

“I expect [Bathusi] Aubaas to replace Thalente. We will wait for the arrival of Luke le Roux as well,” he added.

Broos also disclosed that Sinoxolo Kwayibi of Chippa United will take Jayden Adams’ place in the midfield after the Stellenbosch player was benched for behavioural reasons.