Broos optimistic that Tito still has potential to be Zwane’s prodigy

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is still confident that Patrick Maswanganyi has the potential to fill in Themba Zwane’s shoes in the national team.

Maswanganyi, who has been identified as Zwane’s prodigy by Broos, displayed a solid performance in Bafana’s last two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier matches.

Dribbling wizard

The Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard was once again on the scoresheet for Bafana when they produced a comfortable 3-0 victory over hapless South Sudan on Tuesday night in Cape Town.

Maswanganyi’s first goal in Bafana colours came against Uganda last week Friday.

“I’m very happy with the performance of Patrick,” Broos said after the match.

“I’ve said it already before, we need to look for someone who can replace Themba, and unfortunately, we had to do it earlier because Themba should be here with us now.

“Because I know how important he is for the team, but what Patrick has shown today makes me happy,” Broos said.

He has potential

“It’s not really what we want, but I’ve asked to play differently than at Pirates. So, it’s a little bit [difficult] for him to adapt to the way we play. He has the potential. Otherwise, we shouldn’t select him.”

Despite Maswanganyi’s convincing display, Broos insisted that the 26-year-old must improve, as he is a player that he is confident will be key for Bafana going forward.

“For the game today and on Friday, he scored. That will certainly boost his confidence, and I’m happy with his performance today, but he still must improve.

“He still must be more of the player who gives the passes and who is very important for us. I’m sure he can be, but he needs a little bit of time.

“Again today, he did what I asked, and I’m happy with his performance,” Broos added.

Having ended their Afcon qualifiers on top of their Group K and unbeaten, Broos and his side will now be shifting their focus on the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in March next year.

