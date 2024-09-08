Soccer

Broos targets maximum points in South Sudan 

By Sunday World
Broos Bafana Bafana coach
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 17: Hugo Broos, coach of South Africa during the South Africa men's national soccer team training session and press conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 17, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Following their disappointing yet hard-fought draw against Uganda, coach Hugo Broos and his Bafana Bafana troops will be going for nothing less than three points when they travel to central Africa to entertain South Sudan on Tuesday. 

South Africa was held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by the Ugandans during their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group K opening clash at an almost full Orlando Stadium on Friday night. 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.