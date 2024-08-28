Broos to announce final Bafana squad for crucial Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is set to announce his final squad for the upcoming crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan in September.

The Belgian tactician will trim down his preliminary squad to 23 players on Thursday.

Broos, who interestingly coached and won his first game as Bafana coach against Uganda in a friendly match in June 2021, will once again entertain the Ugandans in their Afcon Group K opener at Orlando Stadium next week Friday.

Congo Brazzaville fixture in October

Bafana will then travel to South Sudan to play their second match in the group four days later. Congo Brazzaville is the fourth team in the group, which will play against South Africa in a back-to-back fixture in October.

Last week, Broos unveiled his 38-member preliminary squad, which had a couple of new faces. These include Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha and Kaizer Chiefs new signing Rushwin Dortley. Vitesse FC striker Simon van Duivenbooden is also included.

Van Duivenbooden is an unfamiliar face to many South Africans and probably the biggest surprise in the preliminary squad. He has not represented the national team before.

Despite being born in Uithoorn, the Netherlands, the 22-year-old towering striker holds dual citizenship. This is because he has a South African father.

Van Duivenbooden received his citizenship

Van Duivenbooden is said to have received his SA citizenship, which makes him eligible to play for Bafana Bafana.

The talented Mbatha will be in pole position to be one of the midfielders selected by Broos. This is following his impressive and consistent display since joining Pirates last season.

Broos is, however, expected to select a relatively similar squad that had a good run at the 2023 Afcon. With the likes of Sphephelo Sithole, Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa and the Mamelodi Sundowns contingent.

Even so, due to an injury, Sundowns goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams is likely to not form part of the team. Pirates shot-stopper Sipho Chaine is tipped to fill in the void.

Bafana opponents Uganda and Congo have already unveiled their squads for their respective matches. Goalkeeping PSL duo Charles Lukwago of Venda FC and Golden Arrows’ Isima Watenga make up the Ugandan final squad.

South African Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan and CEO Lydia Monyepao have since urged fans to come out in numbers to support the team.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content