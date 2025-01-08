Bucs can unseat Sundowns from the top with victory over Citizens

Orlando Pirates can dislodge Mamelodi Sundowns from the top of the Betway Premiership standings if they can manage to register a win over Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night. The game will kick off at 7.30pm.

Pirates are trailing log-leaders Sundowns by three points. They have a game in hand over the defending champions, Sundowns. The latter are sitting on 30 points, with the Buccaneers on 27. They both have the same goal difference and so, any other win, will give the Buccaneers an upper hand. This in what has become one of the tightest SA league races in many seasons.

Big chance for Bucs coach

And with Sundowns not engaged in any league action this week, it is a big chance for Bucs coach Jose Riveiro’s lads to reclaim the lead, even momentarily or briefly. It should also be noted that a draw will not be good enough for Pirates to unseat Sundowns, who are coached by Spaniard Miguel Cardoso.

Over the weekend, the Buccaneers brushed Stade d’Abidjan aside. They beat them 3-0 to climb to the summit of Group C in the CAF Champions League. It was a must-win fixture for Pirates. They are playing an entertainment brand of football in the Betway Premiership under Riveiro.

Pirates took the game to the Ivorians and looked determined and dangerous from the first minute. Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi and Deon Hotto were on the scoring sheet for Bucs.

In fact, they could have increased the tally had the likes of Tshegofatso Mabasa, Mohau Nkota and Kabelo Dlamini came to the party and converted the scoring opportunities presented to them.

Pirates are against against an unpredictable side

Against the Citizens, Pirates are playing against an unpredictable side that has won two matches in the last three outings. They nailed Chippa United 1-0. And they also pipped Kaizer Chiefs with the same scoreline under interim coach Muhsin Ertugral this past Sunday. This is after the club parted ways with head coach Eric Tinkler last week.

And this means that Pirates will have to be on top of their game if they are keen on regaining their lead. This is after a swashbuckling start to the season that saw them win seven matches in row, with a 100% record. So, the likes of Nkota, Dlamini and Mabasa will have to bring their scoring boots. They will have to work with the red-hot Mofokeng, Maswanganyi and Hotto to give Bucs the three points.

City’s Darwin Gonzales, who gave Amakhosi the sucker punch on Sunday, will be a threat to Pirates. Him together with his teammates Thabo Nodada, Jaeden Rhodes and Amoudou Soukouna.

