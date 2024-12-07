Bucs drop points at home against Champions League kings

Orlando Pirates dropped two valuable points at home after they were held to a 0-0 draw by defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Last week, the Buccaneers started their Caf Champions League group stage campaign like a house on fire when they defeated CR Belouizdad 2-1 in Algeria.

Against Ahly, they faltered and could not use their home advantage and disappointed legions of their die-hard supporters who filled the Soweto stadium to capacity. Pirates could not also capitalise on the heatwave that has engulfed Mzansi. It was 33 degrees and the Egyptians were struggling to cope but the home side gave them a lot of breathing space.

It seemed like the fans were more serious than the players as they chanted and sang their lungs out throughout the game, creating a razzmatazz and a raucous atmosphere. But at the end of the day, a draw against the African champions was not a bad result at all for Bucs. They are joint leaders of Group C with Ahly on four points apiece.

In the second half, Pirates were more purposeful and Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng had sniffs at goal but could not find the target. Mbatha was given acres of space on the D-line but his shot curled away from the upright with the Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy well-beaten.

Mofokeng was next with a glancing header but Elshenawy was very thankful as the ball went straight into his hands, much to the relief of the Ahly technical bench.

Bucs coach Jose Riveiro went for the jugular when he made a two-pronged change, bringing in his heavy artillery Mohau Nkota and Tshegofatso Mabaso for Deon Hotto and Evidence Makgopa respectively. Makhehlene Makhaula also made way to Miguel Timm who received loud chants as he strutted onto the field.

Ahly introduced Bafana Bafana star and former Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau and they launched sporadic attacks at the Pirates goals – but they found Sipho Chaine in good form. But after the final whistle, the two teams were content with a point each.