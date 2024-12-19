Bucs players will help coach Riveiro plot against Carling All Stars

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, who was voted to lead the Carling All Star Team, says that it is good that Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was chosen to be captain of the side that will face champions Magesi FC on Saturday.

New kids on the block Magesi, who caused a major upset when they defeated Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the Carling Knockout, will face the Carling All Star Team that has been voted for by the supporters in an exhibition match at the Orlando Stadium.

Starting line-up

Dribbling sensation Relebohile Mofokeng is another Pirates player who was voted into the starting line-up. Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi and Tshegofatso Mabaso are the other Buccaneers selected. They will start the match from the bench.

Riveiro, a fan favourite in Mzansi, will lead the side against Magesi. The latter being a team that knocked them out of the Carling Knockout in the first round via a 3-2 scoreline.

“It is nice to have Sipho and some of my players involved. Because they can help us to express what we want to see on the field in the short time that we have,” said Riveiro.

“They are used to working with me and they quickly understand what we are looking for. And they are talented players and good leaders. I am happy to have them around, and am sure they’re going to play an important role on Saturday,” he added.

Over 4,5 millions votes to date

Kerryn Greenleaf, brand director of Black Label, said that they have received over 4,5 millions votes to date. “We are rallying behind Carling All Stars team that will be playing against Magesi FC, champions of the Carling Knockout.

“Our dream for 2024 was to continue building on the previous 12 years of the Carling Cup. And I am happy to report that both the Carling Knockout and the Carling Cup have delivered on that dream. We look forward to bringing the energy again in 2025,” she said.

