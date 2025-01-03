Bucs set sights on Champions League clash against Abidjan

Orlando Pirates will resume their CAF Champions League with a pivotal match on Saturday, hoping to build on their previous performance and begin the new year on a high note.

The Buccaneers will play the Ivory Coast’s Stade d’Abidjan at Orlando Stadium. The game is scheduled to begin at 6pm.

In the previous fixture, Pirates and Abidjan played to a 1-1 draw in a fiercely contested Group C match in December.

After three games, the Ivorian team is at the bottom with one point, while the Sea Robbers are currently on number two with five points.

Al Ahly, the Egyptian powerhouse, is in first place with seven points, and Algeria’s CR Belouizdad is in third place with three points.

Speaking to the media prior to the match, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro stated that the game is being played at the right time because they want to position themselves favourably in their group.

Three points are crucial

“Well, game number four in the group, an opportunity for us to consolidate a good position in the table,” Riveiro told the media during a press conference at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

“As usual, we play at home with the goal of minimising our opponent and trying to play to our strengths. Nothing special, but we know that the three points are crucial for both teams.”

“It will also be an opportunity for Abidjan to try to be still alive in the group, so it’s a game with a lot of things to play for and very important for both teams.

“And probably contrary to what fans and people think about the game, a difficult one against a very good opponent in a good space right now, in their competition as well, with good players, well-prepared, so we know it’s going to be a very difficult one.”