Bucs ship steady at the top of the log after opening six-point gap

Orlando Pirates have extended their lead to the top of the Betway Premiership log standings after beating TS Galaxy 2-0 at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Tuesday night.

This is thanks to two spectacular goals from Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng, to help the Buccaneers maintain their unbeaten run so far in the league.

The Sea Robbers are now six points ahead of chasers Mamelodi Sundowns with 18 points after six matches. Sundowns are currently on 12 points with a game in hand.

The Brazilians will host Cape Town City at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro made one change to the team that beat AmaZulu last week, which saw Thabiso Monyane replace Deano van Rooyen who picked up an injury in the first half.

It took the visitors as early as 16 minutes to find the back of the net through Thalente Mbatha, who got off the mark in style when he fired a rocket from a long way out to beat Ivorian goalkeeper Ira Tape.

The game opened up, as both teams took the game to each other, but neither side created enough clear-cut chances to add to the scoresheet, to go into the break with Pirates leading 1-0.

Galaxy picked up from where they left off, as they came back in the second half looking more threatening in the Pirates final third in search of an equaliser. Puso Dithejane came close to scoring for Galaxy, but he was not composed inside the box and fired his shot wide off the post.

They would, however, get punished by the MTN8 champions, as Mofokeng scored a scorcher from outside the box when he perfectly curled the ball to the top corner after seeing Tape out of his line and doubled their lead to steer the Buccaneers to an impressive 2-0 victory.

In other matches, AmaZulu registered their first win of the season after beating in-form Chippa United 2-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Sekhukhune United returned to winning ways after producing a 2-0 victory over Richards Bay at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content