Carling Knockout victory took a toll on Magesi, says Zothwane

After winning the Carling Knockout tournament, Magesi FC’s assistant coach Papi Zothwane says the team and players need to concentrate on the league campaign.

The club from the Limpopo villages of Moletjie beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the final in Bloemfontein, shocking the nation and causing an upset of biblical proportions.

Magesi began the tournament with an incredible performance when they crushed Orlando Pirates 3-2 in the round of 16.

As the winners of the Carling Knockout, Magesi will now face a Carling All-Star team, chosen by the public. The game will take place at Orlando Stadium on December 21.

Speaking at the launch in Johannesburg, Zothwane, a former Golden Arrows midfield maestro, said: “We are focusing on the All Star match, but we must also focus on the Betway Premiership.

“After the Carling Knockout, we had one day to prepare for our next league match, which we lost. We went on a trophy parade, and we visited the [Moletjie] chief and the community. It was a big celebration after we made history, and it was well-deserved.

Eight-match unbeaten run

“But we ended up losing our next match against Chippa United, and now we have to forget about the Carling Knockout and keep our eyes on the league programme.”

Chippa’s 2-0 thumping of Magesi at the Buffallo City Stadium in East London brought them back to earth after the cup triumph. And Zothwane is urging his team to place more emphasis on the league.

“It was a fantastic start in the PSL [Premier Soccer League] and a big statement that Magesi are not here to play, especially by winning the Carling Knockout,” Zothwane said.

“We had played eight matches unbeaten, and then we lost against Chippa. Preparations were not the best, and we had to travel and face a club that was doing well.

“We wanted to keep on winning, but it was not to be. Our priority is to dwell in the league and to remain in the PSL — we do not want to be fighting relegation.

“We are playing Marumo Gallants this Saturday, and we hope that we will bounce back.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content