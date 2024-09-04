‘Chiefs can’t finish 10th and suddenly expect to win trophies’

Nasreddine Nabi, the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs, has stated that he is unwilling to give the supporters what they want to hear, which is a trophy haul for the upcoming 2024–25 Betway Premiership season.

Under the theme “Lisegazini. Forever,” the thrilling Betway Premiership was formally launched on Tuesday afternoon at The Galleria — Conference & Events Venue in Sandton.

The league and sponsors are yet to reveal the new trophy and prize money.

The first round of matches of the Betway Premiership will kick off on September 14, with Amakhosi set to travel to Bloemfontein, where they will go up against Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium.

Speaking to the media during the launch, Nabi said his team is working hard to prepare for the new season.

Nabi chooses to be realistic

However, the Tunisian international emphasised that the Amakhosi supporters should be realistic and not expect trophies after finishing in position number 10 last season.

“I want to speak honestly with the fans,” Nabi said, with his interpreter by his side.

“For myself, it is necessary to first build a strong team. It is not possible that you finish tenth [last season] and want to speak about winning cups or winning the league.

“I don’t want to say what the fans want to hear; I am a realist and respect the club and the fans.”

He continued: “I need to build a strong team, step by step. I will give 200% … I know what direction I am taking … I am not afraid of the pressure. I love the pressure and the challenge.

“But it will be step by step. There is no conclusion now; we need time.”

Plan to sign more players

Amakhosi also announced the acquisition of defender Bradley Cross from Golden Arrows and the sensational return of midfield workhorse Njabulo Blom on loan from MLS side St Louis City.

So far, the Chiefs have made seven signings, including former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino and Bafana Bafana defender Rushwin Dortley.

Nabi confirmed that the club is still in the market and looking to recruit more players before the transfer window closes on September 20.

“We are still looking for more players in different positions. Going forward, we will get more players before the window closes.”

