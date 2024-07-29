Chiefs coach Nabi not ready to make any promises to fans 

Unlike the array of former Kaizer Chiefs coaches who have come and gone without attaining success in the past nine seasons, the new sheriff in town Nasreddine Nabi is not in the business of making promises and has pleaded with the supporters to be patient and trust the process.

The Amakhosi fan base will witness Nabi alongside his new-look technical team in the Chiefs dugout for the first time when they lock horns against Tanzanian giants Young African in the inaugural Toyota Cup at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein at 3pm this afternoon.

Speaking to the South African media for the first time since taking over the hot seat at Chiefs, Nabi said he appreciated the excitement around his appointment but asked the fans to not have high expectations.

“We need a very real strategy; we need to be honest with ourselves and our supporters.

“We have to go forward without any emotions, and with a lot of realism. When we have analysed what we have and put a strategy together of how to drive the club forward…then we should get somewhere.

“I do not want to be making promises or making declarations. I won’t just be a populist, making fans hear what they want. I know fans are tired of projects and strategies, and everyone who comes promises things. But we are here to build a strong team that will fight throughout the year.

“I am not making excuses…we will fight in every game for the three points,” Nabi said.

Ahead of the clash against his former side, the Tunisian tactician said he was excited to play his first game as Chiefs coach in South Africa and would take the game seriously.

“I am happy to meet again with my ex-players and staff from Yanga. We all know Young Africans is now a big team in Africa; they had an extraordinary season last year in the league and the Caf Champions League. We are looking forward to the game and we will take it seriously, even though it is still a friendly match,” Nabi added.