Chiefs confirm Gaston Sirino, Bongani Sam as their latest signings

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gaston Sirino as their latest signing ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.

Amakhosi acquired the services of the skillful Uruguay international on a free transfer and joins the Glamour Boys on a two-year deal.

“We have decided to add some experience to our team by bringing in Sirino,” club sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr.

“We know his quality and we believe he will help us this coming season we are looking forward to him sharing his experience with our younger players.

“Gaston’s ability to unlock a tight defense with his guile and craft will add an extra dimension to the team’s creativity and his attributes fit with our idea of how we want to play,” Motaung Jr. added.

After successfully completing his medicals on Friday, Sirino will join the team at Naturena this week as the team continues its preparation for the season under the tutelage of coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The Glamour Boys will be continuing their pre-season camp in Botswana.

The 33-year-old offensive midfielder, who has been in South Africa for over six years has scored 41 goals with 44 assists in 202 games.

He is said to don the famous jersey number 10 that was previously won by the likes of Stanton Fredericks, Siyabonga Nkosi, Micheal Nkambule, Mthokozisi Yende, and recently Keagan Dolly.

Sirino joins former TS Galaxy goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, defender Rushwin Dortley from Cape Town Spurs and Bongani Sam from neighbours Orlando Pirates on a three-year contract.

“We are really excited to have Bongani Sam in our fold. Given his age, which is 26, he has amassed quite a bit of experience having played for several teams in the Premiership since he started his top-flight career seven years ago.

“We do wish him well and we know he will fit in as part of the Kaizer Chiefs Family.” Motaung Jr added.

