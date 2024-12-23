Chiefs fans craving for Hlongwane’s promotion after Carling Cup

After a great performance in the Carling Black Label Cup against Magesi FC on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs youth player Naledi Hlongwane has impressed so much so that fans are calling for the 17-year-old to be promoted to the first team.

Hlongwane’s well-taken two goals against Magesi, the reigning Carling Knockout champions, has put pressure on the club bosses and the coach. The youngster’s Carling All Star team defeated Magesi 3-0 at the Orlando Stadium.

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has openly stated that he is in search of a clinical finisher and after Saturday. The fans are eager to see the youngster in the senior team.

Veteran striker

Against Dikwena tsa Metsi, the young lad from the Vaal showed his class and the kind of composure expected from a veteran striker. He beat Elvis Chipezeze on two occasions, winning the Man of the Match accolade as a result. Chipezeze is one of the finest goalkeepers in the Betway Premiership. He won four straight Man of the Match awards in the Carling Knockout.

Here are some of the reactions on social media regarding Hlongwane’s performance on Saturday.

Reactions on social media

Muimeleli Rampamba: Kaizer Chiefs say they don’t have players whilst they have this great player.

Tman Msebe: What a performance from the young man. I hope coach Nabi was watching this match.

Asa Bonga II: We should promote him, his combination with Samkelo Zwane is marvelous. Just imagine him and Mduduzi Shabalala in attack.

Tumelo Nkosi: Chiefs must promote him.

Maake Shadrack: The boy is very good, he shouldn’t be thrown into the deep end, let Chiefs rebuild itself first

Litha Mdyogolo: Chiefs has talent, but I don’t know what’s going on there.

Ntlahla Shweme Tiva: Congratulations to the young man. Keep working and success is around the corner.

Motlomelo Innocent Koloko: This boy is a marvel to watch. He is mobile and he is a fine finisher. And he showed composure. He deserved Man of the Match.

Kavi KutThroat Sebentin: This Hlongwane boy must be promoted with immediate effect – he can turn and score.

Mbo Ka Mnxusi: These boys should be promoted to the first team already. All their peers are pulling the strings at La Liga in teams like Barcelona FC.

Sadiki Junior: He is better than Ranga Chivaviro and he should be promoted to the first team.

