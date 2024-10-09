Chiefs’ goal is to compete for every trophy – Petersen

Starting with the Carling Knockout competition, Brandon Petersen, the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, says the team’s objective is to compete for every trophy available this season.

In round 16 of the second Carling Knockout, Amakhosi will play SuperSport United.

Under the new technical team and Nasredinne Nabi, the outspoken coach, the Phefeni Glamour Boys have had a respectable start to their Betway Premiership campaign.

Chiefs have won two of their three opening league matches, with the defeat coming against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Speaking to the media during the Carling Knockout launch at the Galleria in Sandton on Tuesday afternoon, Petersen said a team of Chiefs’ calibre has an obligation to compete for silverware every season.

Stability is important

“The goal is to compete for every trophy that’s up for grabs. A lot of people say it’s still too early [to win something] with coach Nabi,” said Petersen.

“But at the end of the day, a team of Chiefs’ calibre should be competing. I think the players are now in a mental state where they want to compete for all the trophies.

“The first three games we’ve played, you could see a different team, different style of play, and a more stable team.

“That stability is very important and that’s one of the things that the new technical team has brought in. From here, we can only get better.”

Amakhosi are currently enduring a nine-year trophy drought and will be hoping to end the spell, starting with the Carling Knockout.

Meanwhile, Petersen, who is set to return to full training after nursing a finger injury, says he will be ready to fight for the number one jersey with new goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari.

Competing for number one spot

“Competition is always good for me. I love competition because if there’s no competition, you tend to relax,” he said.

“Obviously, I’ve been out with injury, but I am back to full fitness now and looking forward to starting to compete for the number one spot.

“Fiacre has been doing well, and for me, whoever plays has my 100% backing because when I also play, I expect that.

“I am looking forward to the season to fight for the number one spot, and when I get the opportunity to play, I will grab it with both hands and just contribute.”

Ntwari has started all three league matches for Amakhosi so far this season ahead of Petersen and Bruce Bvuma.