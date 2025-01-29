‘Chiefs new signings could change the approach to the derby’

Orlando Pirates utility player Deon Hotto has admitted that Kaizer Chiefs signing players during the January transfer window might change the approach and dynamics of the Soweto derby.

The Buccaneers and Amakhosi will be going toe-to-toe in their much-anticipated Betway Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. The game will get underway at 3.30pm.

Chiefs acquired three signings

The transfer window, which officially closed on Tuesday midnight, saw Chiefs acquire three signings. Midfielder Thabo Cele, striker Tashreeq Morris, and DR Congo international winger Glody Makabi Lilepo, were all announced on the eve of the transfer deadline.

Pirates, on the other hand, despite releasing Sandile Mthethwa, Katlego Otladisa, and Gilberto, did not sign any new players in this window.

The Sea Robbers were heavily linked to Polokwane City duo Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi.

Ahead of the colossal clash at a calabash, the 34-year-old Hotto said they will rely on the video analysis to have an idea of how some of the new Chiefs signings play.

New signing does change the dynamics

“Chiefs signing new players definitely does change the dynamics in terms of how we prepare for the game,” Hotto said during a press conference at Rand Stadium on Tuesday.

“I saw the striker from SuperSport [Morris], very good and a hard worker. But the other two [Cele and Lilepo], we don’t know much about them.

“So, the dynamics of the approach will slightly change. But we know that the technical staff that we have will dig deep to find clips of all those guys. This so that we are better prepared on what is to come, especially from the two other players.”

In as much as the Soweto derby is usually about bragging rights, this time around, three points walking away with maximum points will be the priority.

Three points

The Buccaneers are currently sitting second in the league standings with 27 points. They are six points behind the log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a game in hand.

Amakhosi, on the other hand, are sitting on position five with 21 points, having played three more games than Pirates.

