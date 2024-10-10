Chiefs slapped with R150K fine by PSL DC for spectator violence

Kaizer Chiefs is once again on the wrong side of the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee. This after being slapped with a hefty R150,000 fine for spectator misbehaviour on Thursday.

“I hereby confirm that earlier this morning, Kaizer Chiefs Football Club appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of spectator misbehaviour as a result of a missile-throwing incident on the 28th of September 2024 when they were fixtured against Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club,” said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu.

“They pleaded guilty as charged and they were fined a monetary fine of R100,000, of which R50,000 is suspended on condition that during the period of suspension, which is up to the end of the season, they are not found guilty of a similar offence.”

Supporters threw objects onto the pitch following defeat

Amakhosi supporters threw objects onto the pitch during their Betway Premiership 2-1 defeat to Sundowns. This happened after referee Skhumbuzo Gasa ruled Edson Castilo’s goal for offside.

It was not the first time the Amakhosi supporters produced unsavoury scenes. They were charged with the same offence three times last season.

First, it was after the defeat against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium. This was followed by another loss to SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The third incident was during the Carling Knockout. There they were eliminated by AmaZulu during the tenure of Molefi Ntseki.

Because of that, the outstanding and suspended fine of R100,000 was activated with immediate effect.

Repeat offence

“Last season, they still had an outstanding and suspended fine of another R100,000 from a similar incident,” Majavu added.

“Effectively, it means now that they were convicted for this new offence, they will now pay an additional R100,000. Which was previously suspended.

“In total, Kaizer Chiefs will pay effectively R150,000 plus the costs of the sitting of today. [The costs] are usually administratively computed by the league and added to the R150,000 fine.”