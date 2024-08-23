Chiefs teenage sensation Vilakazi pumped up for new season

Mfundo Vilakazi, the teenage sensation for Kaizer Chiefs, says he will use the knowledge he gained from playing “Obrigado” for the South African Under-20 national team when he joins Amakhosi for the upcoming season.

The 18-year-old young player is regarded as SA football’s next big thing. Admirers are clamouring for more after witnessing his impressive dribbling tricks.

Although he has also come under fire for being overly dramatic when it is not necessary, he still has a bright future ahead of him and is already well-known.

He is currently in camp with Amakhosi, preparing for the new Betway Premiership under the tutelage of new coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is tasked with reviving the club after a lengthy bad spell.

The young player, who was born in Soweto, was a bright spot for Amajita, the national Under-20 team, during their recent game against Lesotho.

He scored in both of the friendly games that were played in the Mountain Kingdom on Friday and Sunday.

The squad played both games in order to get ready for next month’s Cosafa Under-20 Championship and the Caf Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

I enjoy working with the coach

“We played well as a team with the guidance of our new coach, Raymond Mdaka,” Vilakazi told the Chiefs website.

“Each coach is different, and I enjoyed working with him. We did our best, and we plan to keep on working hard to make sure we win our games and qualify for big tournaments.”

Added Vilakazi: “I want to take the experience and hope to replicate the performance when we start the new season at the Chiefs.

“We will work hard to make sure that supporters are happy after the first game of the season in September.”

Vilakazi opened the scoring against the hosts at the Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena in Maseru on Friday afternoon.

His teammates, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Shakeel April, also found the back of the net in a 3-1 victory. Lesotho responded with a solitary goal through Paseka Maile.

Vilakazi was on the scoresheet in the second game as well, this time coming off the bench in the 80th minute to score South Africa’s fourth goal.

Duane Bennet, Langelihle Phili and Shakeel April scored Amajita’s first three goals.

