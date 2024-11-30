Chiefs throw away two-goal lead to share spoils with Royal AM

Kaizer Chiefs squandered a two-goal lead to end up drawing 2-2 with Royal AM at the death during their clash Betway Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The result means that Chiefs missed out on an opportunity to move up to position three on the log standings behind Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi now sit on number five with 11 points after seven matches.

For Royal AM and coach John Maduka, including the management, it is a relief as they avoided a third consecutive defeat.

However, they are not entirely off the hook as they have only managed a single victory in nine league matches – with five of them ending in draws and the other three in defeats.

Going into the game, at the back of their win against Richards Bay earlier this week, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi did not see a need to change many personnel in his squad.

Playmaker Gaston Sirino started ahead of Pule Mmodi, while the other change was forced, as Reeve Frosler got red-carded in the last game, which saw Dillan Solomons getting the nod.

It took the Glamour Boys as early as five minutes to find the back of the net through speedy forward Ashley du Preez, who was set up by captain Yusuf Maart.

Wandile Duba followed suit and got the second goal in the 13th minute from a Solomons assist – with the latter getting substituted afterward due to injury and was replaced by Njabulo Blom.

Six minutes into the half, Maduka’s team talk paid dividends, as Ayabulela Maxwele pulled one back with a cracking goal from range to give the visitors hope and confidence that they would get the crucial point away from home.

Indeed, that was the case as their persistence paid off right at the death through Levy Mashiane, who slotted in an 89th minute equaliser past Brandon Petersen to walk away with an important point away from home.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content