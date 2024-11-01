City coach Tinkler sets sights on Carling Knockout glory

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler says they will target the Carling Knockout this season as they aim to return to cup glory.

City face Richards Bay in the quarterfinals on Saturday at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

They come from the back of a disappointing 3-0 drubbing by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday.

Despite the midweek defeat to Sundowns, Tinkler says they have already put the loss behind and are focusing on eliminating Richards Bay out of the Carling Knockout.

“Let’s not look at the past but focus on the future — the focus turns to this game against Richards Bay,” Tinkler said during a press conference at the Premier Soccer League offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

“Our target and objective from the beginning of the season was in the league to again try and finish in the top four.

“We would like to bring a trophy back to Cape Town. It has been a while now since we last won a trophy, and that target was set at the beginning of the season.”

Dreadful start to the season

He continued: “We find ourselves in the quarterfinal of this competition, and this match is important for us to achieve that objective.

“Richards Bay can be difficult. Truter is a good coach, which makes it difficult when you play against them. We will have to be at our best.

“I made a lot of changes against Sundowns just to show how seriously we take this competition.”

The Citizens last got a taste of silverware in 2018, when they won the MTN8 after beating SuperSport United 4-1 on penalties.

Under the tutelage of Tinkler, City also won the Carling Knockout [previously Telkom Knockout] in 2016 after beating SuperSport 2-1 in the final.

This season, even after a dreadful start to the season, Tinkler believes that the hope of clinching a trophy is very much alive.

